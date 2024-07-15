WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,230. The stock has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

