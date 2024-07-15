AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,799. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.