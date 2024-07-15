Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3067 dividend. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

