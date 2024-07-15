Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 77,824 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.3 %

Harmonic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.07. 488,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

