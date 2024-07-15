AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 147,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQB

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQB remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.