AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 147,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AQB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQB
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AquaBounty Technologies
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.