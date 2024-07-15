Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,349,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 243,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

