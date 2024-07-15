Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 41,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,226. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

