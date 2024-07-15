Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

