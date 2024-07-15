Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rises By 27.5%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,230. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.