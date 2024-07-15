WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.96. 1,919,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,045. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

