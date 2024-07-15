Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS remained flat at $2.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.51. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

