Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $383.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

