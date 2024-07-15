Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 255,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $201.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.63. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.