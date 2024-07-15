DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 12% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $134.15 million and $6.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,219.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00611622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00111707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00250190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00040299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,130,934,676 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

