Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

