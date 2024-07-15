Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

VNDA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,515. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $352.11 million, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

