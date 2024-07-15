Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 59,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $125,924. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.