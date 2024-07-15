341,496 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of AMC Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.28.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. 7,263,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,906,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

