Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 72,446 Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. 94,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

