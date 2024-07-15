Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 817,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

