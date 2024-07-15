Dogecoin Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and $711.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009246 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00111707 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,127,366,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
