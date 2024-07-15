Dynex Trading Down 10.6% This Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $45.74 million and $1.23 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,691,184 coins and its circulating supply is 92,689,598 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,668,529.27185136. The last known price of Dynex is 0.4911689 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $939,978.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

