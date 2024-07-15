GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.16 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $707.29 million and $3.16 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.59 or 0.00011999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.30 or 1.00003322 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00069333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,940 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,939.59409374 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.37654673 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,166,142.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

