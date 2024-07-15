Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $853.27 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00009128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.30 or 1.00003322 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00069333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,868,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,848,171.42567217 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.77423397 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $25,029,177.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

