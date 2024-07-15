Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.65 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $26.78 or 0.00042353 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $468.94 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00045909 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019016 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
