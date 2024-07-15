TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0175 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $97.61 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,810,006 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,834,766 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

