Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $12.02

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00019016 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $182.88 million and approximately $46.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,212,406 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.