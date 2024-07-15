37,585 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Loews by 71.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Loews by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

