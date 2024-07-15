487,738 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 487,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of agilon health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in agilon health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 302.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 264,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

agilon health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

