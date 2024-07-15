Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,393. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.