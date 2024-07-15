Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,393. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

