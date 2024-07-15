Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,004,098 shares in the company, valued at $706,260,844.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PBF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.20. 722,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,163. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

