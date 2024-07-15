Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.58. 196,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,946. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

