Citigroup Trims Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Target Price to $63.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,745. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.