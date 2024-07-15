VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 774,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

