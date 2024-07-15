Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,599. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

