Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 205.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
