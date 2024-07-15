Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $240.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $160.70. 480,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Lennar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.