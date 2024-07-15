KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $117.00 at Evercore ISI

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.03. 997,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,667. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

