Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVT traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. 270,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

