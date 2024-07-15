Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 269,534 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 269,534 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET remained flat at $16.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

