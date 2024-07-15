47,994 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NXT stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. 1,059,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,326. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

