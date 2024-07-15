CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,556 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after acquiring an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CME Group stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.33. 310,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.96 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

