CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Lowered by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,464 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $75,611,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 143.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

CRH Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 826,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,593. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

