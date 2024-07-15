Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 31,359 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.15. 158,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.