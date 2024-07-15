Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 38,446 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,446 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,457. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $171.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

