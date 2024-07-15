Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.4 %

MSM traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $80.47. 53,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

