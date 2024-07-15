Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,559 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. 800,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

