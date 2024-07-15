Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $28.18 on Monday, reaching $707.76. 185,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

