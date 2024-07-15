Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

